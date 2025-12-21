Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been terribly out of form in T20Is for the last one year. Even in the recent five-match series against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav failed to play any impactful innings. Opening up on his poor form with the bat at the GLS University, Suryakumar said 'n every sportsperson's career there is a time when you feel it is a learning stage, so it is that learning stage for me. ' He also pointed to the performance of his team who are coming out with victories and said; my 14 soldiers are covering it for me. They know that when I will blast, what will happen then.' Fans, angry with his recent performances, were not content with his explanation and shared their reactions on social media. ‘Happy for My Thambi Sanju’, Ravi Ashwin Reacts To India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

'Band Karde Bhai'

@surya_14kumar Band karde bhai ye sab kuch dino ke liye aur batting pr focus kar ab gill bhi nahi hai tu bhi bacha trollers ke liye — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) December 20, 2025

'What Has Gone Wrong With Him?'

Good lord, what has gone wrong with him. Just go play as a normal sportsperson. Stop trying to be Gambhir 2.0, he sounds deranged. This jingoism and fake hyper nationalism will destroy everything in this country. God knows how and when we get rid of it and return to normalcy. — Tanpreet Sehgal (@TanpreetSingh) December 21, 2025

'Relax'

"my 14 soldiers are covering it for me. They know that when I will blast, what will happen then" My guy you're playing cricket, relax pic.twitter.com/A03HbZluAk — LegBreakGoogly (@WhoopeeWalrus) December 20, 2025

'Cringiest Captain'

He’s turning out to be the cringiest captain India has had.. ughhh — Vin (@letsjustvin) December 21, 2025

'Timely Reminder'

'Sick and Tired of War Analogies in Cricket'

I am sick and tired of war analogies in cricket. It's a zero real consequence entertainment. Me and millions like me being obsessed with it doesn't equate it to war. https://t.co/0DsXB5kpoa — Srini R (@SriniR_2025) December 20, 2025

