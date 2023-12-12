Looking at the upcoming T20 World Cup, India’s tour of South Africa is a very important series. Sadly the first game of the series could not start following incessant rain. Top two sides of the format will be looking to lock horn against each other, with hosts South Africa eager to better their 10-13 record against India in the T20 games. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs South Africa second T20I match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs SA T20I match. Fans can use Disney+Hotstar for free live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20I match on mobile phones. Is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

IND vs SA Live Streaming and Telecast

After a disappointing washout, the highly-anticipated action picks up again at #Gqeberha, between two incredible teams. Will #TeamIndia make it 1-0 today? Tune-in to the 2nd #SAvIND T20I Today, 7 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/LKm6HjU34I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2023

