Rinku Singh scored his maiden T20I fifty in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I but was on the wrong side of the results following the DLS rule after rain drizzles shortened the game. But the Proteas Captain Aiden Markram and opener Reeza Hendricks endured the win for the home side. India will be looking to close out the series on a high note though. Wanderers Stadium will be the venue for the third T20I between India and South Africa. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs South Africa's third T20I match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the IND vs SA T20I match. Similarly, fans can watch live streaming online of India vs South Africa T20I match on Disney+ Hotstar. Rinku Singh Apologises For Breaking Media Box Glass, Reacts After Scoring Maiden T20I Half-Century During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs South Africa Live Streaming

Must-win hai, mushkil hai. Maza aayega 🔥 Get behind #TeamIndia as they take on South Africa again in the 3rd and final T20I 👊 Tune-in to the 3rd #SAvIND T20I Today, 7 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/1WH1L4ftAU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2023

