In the second T20I, Indian batting order crumbled against the South African bowling attack, till Rinku Singh formed a 70-run partnership with Captain Surya Kumar Yadav. Rinku Singh remained not out on 68 runs off 39 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. His massive hit shattered the media box glass, which also went viral. Reacting to his batting Rinku Singh said, “Surya bhai suggested me to play my natural game, be patient, believe in yourself and the runs will come. I took my time at the crease, knocked some ball, and as soon as I got settled, I could hit the ball.” He added that he didn’t know that his shot broke the media box, and later apologised for it. Rinku Singh's Straight Six Breaks Media Box Glass During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 at Gqeberha , Picture Goes Viral!

Watch Rinku Sigh Talk about his maiden half Century in T20I

Maiden international FIFTY 👌 Chat with captain @surya_14kumar 💬 ... and that glass-breaking SIX 😉@rinkusingh235 sums up his thoughts post the 2⃣nd #SAvIND T20I 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8GY7eObW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2023

