While leading the series 2-1, India will take on South Africa in the fourth IND v SA match of the ongoing five-T20I series on December 17. The IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, and it has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Although due to dense fog, the start has been delayed. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘Bhagwan Ka Naam Jap Kitna Bhi…’: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma SLAMMED for Declining To Take Photo With Differently-Abled Fan at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

