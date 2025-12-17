Irrespective of how big the celebrity is, fans always evaluate someone's personality based on how they are in real life. Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most admired celebrity couples in the country. Every time they decide to step out publicly, they make sure to grab headlines everywhere. However, Virat and Anushka have been grabbing headlines lately for the wrong reasons. The couple recently landed in Mumbai after their spiritual visit to sage Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The couple, who were winning hearts just a day back for showcasing their spiritual side, are now being subjected to harsh comments online. A video of the couple heading towards their car outside Mumbai airport surfaced online, where Virat Kohli could be seen ignoring a differently abled fan who approached him for a photograph. Even Anushka Sharma ignored the fan. Fans were disappointed to see that the couple did not bother to intervene, even when their security pulled the fan away. The video has sparked angry reactions from netizens, who called out the couple for their insensitive behaviour. A user wrote, "Kyon bhagna hai inke peeche, kon hai yeh?" Another commented, "Virat, bhagwan ka naam jap kitna bhi kar lo, jab tak man mein karuna nahi hoga dusro ke lie, bhagwan aapka kabhi saath nahi dega." Another user called the couple's behaviour "rude". Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan To Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj Ahead of New Zealand ODIs (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Ignore Specially-Abled Fans at Mumbai Airport – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Fans Slam Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma After Viral Video Shows Them Ignoring Physically Challenged Fan at Mumbai Airport

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Voompla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)