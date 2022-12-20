India and Australia are set to write the final chapter of what has been an exciting five-match T20I series when they lock horns in the fifth and final match on Tuesday, December 20. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the competition and will provide live telecast of this match, along with DD Sports. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of the match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Hayley Matthews, West Indies Captain, Closes in on Pole Position in ICC Women's T20I All-Rounder Rankings.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

One last 💃 for the Women in 🔵 before the year comes to an end! 💪 Catch #TeamIndia create 𝙃𝙚𝙧-𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 as they take the field against 🇦🇺 in the 5th Mastercard #INDvAUS Women's T20I! pic.twitter.com/vpwx9ir5wX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2022

