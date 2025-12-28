In a contest where records were broken, India women's national cricket team managed to overcome the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025, winning the game by 30 runs and thus taking a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 222, Sri Lanka managed 191 for 6, as Chamari Athapathuthu (52) and Harini Perera(33) played valiant innings for the visitors. Arundhati Reddy and Vaishnavi Sharma claimed two wickets apiece to ensure Sri Lanka women failed to reach their target. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma (79) scored fifties respectively, with Richa Ghosh playing a cameo to ensure IND-W achieve their highest-ever WT20I score. The fifth and final T20I will be played on December 30. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian Women Cricketer To Reach 10,000 International Runs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025.

India Take 4-0 Lead

A spirited performance from Sri Lanka but India emerge triumphant in the fourth T20I 👏 📸: @BCCIWomen #INDvSL 📝: https://t.co/CNXyP5M0YP pic.twitter.com/836cyTADRn — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2025

