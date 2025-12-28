Enjoying a form of her life, Smriti Mandhana reached a landmark milestone in women's international cricket, completing 10,000 runs. Mandhana became just the second Indian women's national cricket team player to reach the landmark tally after former captain Mitali Raj, and overall became just the fourth to break the 10,000-run mark in international cricket. The 29-year-old achieved this feat in the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 match, while scoring her 27th run. Overall, Mandhana has 10,007 international runs in 281 appearances for India since 2013. Interestingly, Mandhana is the fastest woman to 10,000 international runs. Harmanpreet Overtakes Meg Lanning's Record of Most WT20I Wins as Captain, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Reaches 10,000 International Runs

