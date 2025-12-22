Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has not been a regular for Team India in the recent past. Despite that, he was sold for INR 18 Crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction to Punjab Kings and he had a good season with them. Chahal's performance helped PBKS reach the final of IPL 2025, and his contributions were much appreciated. Chahal also went through problems in his personal life where he underwent a divorce with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Amid this, he bought a new luxury BMW and shared the pictures and video of it alongside his parents on social media. In the post, he mentioned 'Watching my parents witness and relish this milestone is the real luxury. 'Pata Nahi Kya Bola' Rohit Sharma Instantly Forgets Story About Tim Paine While Giving Speech After Getting Honorary Degree From Masters Union (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal Buys New Car

Brought my new car home with the two people who made every dream possible. Watching my parents witness and relish this milestone is the real luxury. ❤️🫂🧿 pic.twitter.com/UL1ZOvmH97 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2025

