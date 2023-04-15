Aman Khan pulled off a teriffic one-handed catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The incident happened in the fifth over of the innings when the RCB captain was attempting to hit a big shot off the bowling of Mitchell Marsh. He did make a connection and Aman Khan, diving to his right, plucked out the ball from the air. It was the first wicket for Delhi Capitals in the match. Vyshak Vijay Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About RCB's Latest Debutant.

Aman Khan Takes One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Faf du Plessis

A Brilliant Catch! 👌 Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis 👏👏 Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals 💪#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

