In search of their second win, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The MI vs KKR game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Star Sports Network have are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in several languages. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the MI vs KKR game.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

From the black & gold of #KolkataKnightRiders to the blue & gold of #MumbaiIndians🔥 How will @surya_14kumar fare against his former side in #MIvKKR? 🔍 Find out with #IPLonJioCinema LIVE & FREE across all telecom operators 🙌#TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/onAjqt6xsu — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 16, 2023

