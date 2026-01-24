A lighthearted family moment at home turned into a painful ordeal for Australian international cricketer Matthew Short. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter, currently enjoying a brief break after BBL 2025-26, became the subject of a viral video after being accidentally struck in the groin by a child wielding a toy golf club. Short is seen immediately doubling over in discomfort as partner Madi Wilson attempts to check on him while struggling to contain her laughter. The footage, shared by the cricketer’s partner and later reposted by his IPL franchise, has received quite a hilarious response from netizens. MS Dhoni Hits Nets! Former CSK Captain Starts Training Ahead of IPL 2026 in Ranchi (Watch Video).

Felt the pain through the screen. 😶‍🌫️🥶 Hope you are okay, Matt! 🙈✨#WhistlePodu 🎥: @mattshort95 pic.twitter.com/O3vRBYY5oD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 23, 2026

