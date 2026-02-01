‘No Money, No Honey’ Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Pics From His Thailand Vacation
Known for his fun online presence, Yuzvendra Chahal shared series of pictures with a humorous caption, 'No Money, No Honey,'.
India national cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has captured the attention of social media after sharing pictures of his recent vacation in Thailand. Known for his fun online presence, the veteran cricketer posted a series of photographs with a humorous caption, 'No Money, No Honey,' which quickly went viral across platforms. Chahal has been in the news lately for his personal life, ranging from divorce to alleged breakup and new dating rumours. Shefali Bagga Condemns 'Disgusting' AI ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ Poster with Yuzvendra Chahal.
Yuzvendra Chahal Chilling In Thailand
No 💰 No 🍯 pic.twitter.com/p3P1C1uK6G
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).