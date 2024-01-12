New Zealand is all set to Pakistan in a five-match T20I series. The first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held on Friday, January 12 and the venue for the match will be Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024 is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India and hence the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match will not be available on any TV channel in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

all set to unleash havoc on the pitch! 🏏



Watch #NZvsPAK 1st T20I, Jan 12 LIVE & exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/TYNkSERpVl— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 12, 2024

