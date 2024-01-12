NZ vs PAK Live Streaming and Telecast, 1st T20I 2024: New Zealand hosts Pakistan in a five-match T20I series and the first of which will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 starts at 11:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shaheen Afridi will lead the Pakistan team and this will be his first assignment as captain of the T20I side after having replaced Babar Azam. Meanwhile, fans looking for NZ vs PAK live streaming online and live telecast details in India can scroll down for all the information. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Schedule: Get NZ vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan have named their playing XI for the opening T20I. Mohammad Rizwan and youngster Saim Ayub will open the innings with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman slotted at number three and four respectively. Pakistan have added wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan, Aamir Jamal and Abbas Afridi to the playing XI as well. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without Mitchell Santner who has been ruled out of the series opener due to COVID.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 1st T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 match.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of live telecast of NZ vs PAK, fans will eager to catch the action. In a good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TV.

