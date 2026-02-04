Sharwanand’s romantic comedy Nari Nari Naduma Murari has started streaming on Prime Video, following a successful run in theatres during the Sankranthi season. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film managed to attract audiences despite stiff festive competition. The movie is now available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, along with English subtitles. Notably, it has arrived on OTT just three weeks after its theatrical release. The film stars Samyukta and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads, with Sunil, Naresh Vijayakrishna, Sampath Raj and Vennela Kishore in key supporting roles. It is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments. ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’: Sharwanand Thanks Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Charan for Unveiling Film’s Title and First Look (View Post).

