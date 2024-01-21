New Zealand and Pakistan are set to write the final chapter of the five-match T20I series when they clash with each other in the fifth T20I. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available because of the absence of an official broadcaster. But NZ vs PAK is set for live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. New Zealand will aim for a whitewash while Pakistan will look to find out a way to win for the first time in 2024. NZ vs PAK 2024: Daryl Mitchell Pulled Out of New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match To Manage Workload.

NZ vs Pakistan 5th Test Live on Amazon Prime Video

can NZ achieve a whitewash against PAK? Watch #NZvsPAK 5th T20i, Jan 21 LIVE & exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/OaXN7lUCXX — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 20, 2024

