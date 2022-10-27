How to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online, ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ZIM Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV

Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Scroll down to get PAK vs ZIM live streaming online and free telecast details of the match.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 27, 2022 04:26 PM IST

Pakistan will clash against Zimbabwe in their Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The PAK vs ZIM match is scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 27, 2022 (Thursday). The PAK vs ZIM game has a start time of 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of PAK vs ZIM match while fans will be provided live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Telecast details:

