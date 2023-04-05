Match 8 of the Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings face each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 5. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcast rights of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. For live streaming, fans can watch it on the JioCinema app and website for free. 'Helmet Pe Maar Iske' Virat Kohli's Reported Instruction to Mohammed Siraj After Rohit Sharma Takes Single During RCB vs MI Clash in IPL 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Online

RR vs PBKS Live Telecast

It's a battle of big hitters as explosive #Punjab try to out-hit an in form #Rajasthan Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/P8N4eX8CaT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2023

