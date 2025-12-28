One of India's most exciting talents, Yashasvi Jaiswal, celebrates his birthday today (December 28). Born December 28, 2001, Jaiswal has carved a place for himself in Team India as an explosive opener and has an ICC T20 World Cup medal in his cabinet. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and extended warm wishes to the T20 World Cup 2024 winner on his special day. Jaiswal has been India's cornerstone in batting in Tests since making debut, and continues to knock on the doors of ODI and T20I sides. ‘No Truth in It’, BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia Rejects Speculation Over VVS Laxman’s India Test Coaching Gig.

BCCI Wishes Yashasvi Jaiswal

Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ 🏆 Here's wishing #TeamIndia batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, a very Happy Birthday 🎂🥳@ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/O5THPQTP1Z — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI).

