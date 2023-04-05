The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is up and running in full flow and there have already been some exciting matches in the tournament, which started on March 31. The Royal Challengers Bangalore met Mumbai Indians in one such game. Although the contest was one-sided, fans experienced some quality cricket, with Virat Kohli scoring a match-winning 82 and RCB bowlers putting up a good show to put the brakes on Mumbai Indians’ batting effort, despite youngster Tilak Varma’s 84*. However, one incident grabbed attention in the match, after it happened in the first over. Mohammed Siraj was the bowler and bowled to Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Here:

As Rohit tucked the ball on the leg-side for a single, a voice on the stump cam was heard saying, ‘Helmet pe maar iske,’ asking Siraj to bowl a bouncer to the Mumbai Indians captain. Several reports have claimed that this RCB player was Virat Kohli, who shouted this instruction for Siraj. Although this did trigger a lot of debate on social media on whether Kohli should have said something like this for Rohit, it can also be inferred that all he wanted was for Siraj to bowl a bouncer. Also, it is not yet known as to this instruction was for Rohit or Ishan Kishan, who came on strike to face the next delivery. Bizarre! David Warner Survives After Ball Hits Stump but Bails Don't Dislodge During DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Coming to the match, Tilak Varma’s knock was the only shining light in Mumbai Indians’ batting performance. The RCB bowlers, especially Siraj tightened the screws on Mumbai Indians’ batting before Varma’s knock, which came off 46 deliveries, propelled the five-time champs to 171/7. In response, Kohli and RCB captain Faf du Plessis started well and finished the chase with 22 balls to spare. After the match, Rohit Sharma also went up to hug Virat Kohli and appreciate him for his knock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).