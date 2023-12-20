The second ODI between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Senwes Park. Bangladeshi top order batter Murshida Khatun led the team to 250-mark in the first game and Captain Nigar Sultana would be hoping for similar performance from the team in second ODI. The game starts at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 20, 2023. While there is no official broadcaster for the game, South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series live streaming is available on the Fancode app and website. IPL 2024 Auction Highlights: Mitchell Starc Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Player Ever, Pat Cummins First To Breach Rs 20 Crore Mark.

South Africa W vs Bangladesh W Cricket Match

Bangladesh Women’s Tour of South Africa 2023 Bangladesh 🆚 South Africa | 2nd ODI | December 20, 2023 | Time: 06:00 pm (BST) Watch the match live on digital platform/App TOFFEEhttps://t.co/cga9xcvsfF#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvSAW pic.twitter.com/m7NpTbT9vT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 20, 2023

