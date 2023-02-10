Hosts South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. South Africa Women and coming out of a Tri-Series win against India Women and West Indies Women and will be confident. The SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup match will be hosted by Newlands, Cape Town and is slated to start from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network channels will live telecast the match on TV. Fans will be provided the live streaming by DIsney+ Hotstar app and website but with a subscription fee. Women's Premier League 2023: Lucknow Franchise Named As 'UP Warriorz', Jon Lewis Roped in As Head Coach, Lisa Sthalekar Appointed Mentor.

SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

An exciting start to the #T20WorldCup as hosts South Africa face off against Sri Lanka 🔥 Which side are you backing❓ #SAvSL | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/uLMl89yGAZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 10, 2023

