Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 of IPL 2022 on Friday, April 15. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game while fans can tune in to Disney+Hotstar for watching live streaming of this fixture.

See Details:

✌️ pacers who leave the batters 😲 with their 🎯! @Natarajan_91 or @y_umesh - who will be ahead in the🏃 to the purple cap after #SRHvKKR? #TATAIPL | #YehAbNormalHai | Broadcast: 6:30 PM, Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network/Star Gold 2/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/2v1Ss2QCRs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)