Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The Orange Army had lost the last time these two teams faced each other and will be on the lookout for redemption. This game is very important for both teams, considering the playoff qualification race. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this would be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match for free on the JioCinema app. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

SRH vs LSG Live Streaming

One side closer to the foot of the table and one on the edge of the top 4... Both will be looking to bag the W 'coz #EveryGameMatters ahead of the #TATAIPLPlayoffs!#SRHvLSG #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/0n8CoP8TAW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 13, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Telecast

Having entered the business end of the tournament, @SunRisers & @LucknowIPL will look to collect 2 points in the race to the top 4. Who'll make the cut? Tune-in to #SRHvLSG at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#RacetoPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wwWonyNIWn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2023

