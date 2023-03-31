Gujarat Titans clinched the honours on the opening night of IPL 2023 with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Friday, March 31. Riding on Shubman Gill's 63 and some late hitting from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat chased down CSK's total of 179 with four balls to spare. With this win, they find themselves at the top of the points table. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 got underway with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. The home and away format returns in the IPL after a gap of four years. Teams will be buoyed to play in front of the home crowd. Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2023, with Gujarat Titans starting as defending champions. The IPL 2023 will be played across 12 venues, with the final in Ahmedabad. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

The teams have been divided into two virtual groups of five each. Group A consists of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, while Group B features Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. A team will play a total of 14 league stage matches. Each team will get to play seven home and away games. Apart from facing the opposing group teams twice, a side will play a team within the same group once. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Teams P W L Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 1 1 - 2 0.514 Chennai Super Kings 1 - 1 -0.514 Lucknow Super Giants - - - - - Royal Challengers Bangalore - - - - - Delhi Capitals - - - - - Punjab Kings - - - - - Kolkata Knight Riders - - - - - Sunrisers Hyderabad - - - - - Rajasthan Royals - - - - - Mumbai Indians - - - - -

(Updated after GT vs CSK Match)

Last season, Gujarat Titans finished on top of the points table followed by Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat and Rajasthan after the playoffs went on to face in the finals and the Hardik Pandya side ended up winning the title.

