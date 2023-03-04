As the Women's Cricket festival start in India, fans are eager to know on which platform they will get the live streaming of the cricketing action and how can they watch the matches on their phones. Viacom 18 won the TV broadcasting rights of the inaugural edition of TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 in India. As a result, JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, bagged the online Live Streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India. Fans can watch all the matches of TATA WPL 2023 online Live Streaming on the JioCinema app or website. Users can watch the match free on JioCinema app and website without registering.

WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema

It all starts today! 🙌 The biggest event in women's cricket, the #TATAWPL is about to kick off, with 5 incredible teams, and 22 jaw-dropping matches! Don't miss out on the action and tune in tonight on @JioCinema or @Sports18! @JayShah | #YehTohBasShuruatHai | @viacom18 pic.twitter.com/IwNlQGMo55 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

