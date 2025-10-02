The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is aiming a slot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and they will clash with the Kenya National Cricket Team in the semifinal of the Africa regional qualifiers on Thursday, October 02. The ZIM vs KEN ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifiers 2025 will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare and i has started at 5:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have a ZIM vs KEN live telecast viewing option on their TV channels because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch ZIM vs KEN live streaming on FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. Ravi Ashwin Goes Unsold at ILT20 2025-26 Auction; Former Indian Spinner Finds No Takers During Bidding Event in Dubai.

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Free Live Streaming Online of ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier

Who will qualify for the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026? 🤔 Come witness blistering cricket as the Africa Qualifier reaches fever pitch!#T20WorldCup #RoadTo2026 pic.twitter.com/H5b9Pvfwbd — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 2, 2025

