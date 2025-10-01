Former India national cricket team off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold in the International League T20 (ILT20) auction in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1. Ravi Ashwin, who had a base price of USD 120,000 (INR 1.6 crores), didn't find any bids during the inaugural auction event. However, the veteran is having an opportunity to return to the auction table later in the evening. The former cricketer had played 65 T20Is for Team India. The off-spinner has scalped 72 wickets at an economy of 6.90. In the Indian Premier League, Ashwin scalped 187 wickets in 221 matches. ILT20 2025-26 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of International League T20 Players Bidding Event.

Ravi Ashwin Goes Unsold at ILT20 2025-26 Auction

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (International League T20). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)