The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Namibia National Cricket Team in the second match of a three-game T20I series on Tuesday, September 16. The ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and it starts at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have a ZIM vs NAM live telecast viewing option because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch ZIM vs NAM live streaming on Zimbabwe Cricket's YouTube channel for free. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch SL Register Their Second-Lowest T20I Total As ZIM Stun Visitors To Gain Series-Levelling Win.

ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

