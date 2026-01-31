Zimbabwe’s Shelton Mazvitorera took a miraculous catch during a ZIM U19 vs BAN U19 Super Six fixture against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Mazvitorera showcased remarkable reflexes to dismiss Md Abdullah after bowler Tatenda Chimugoro fumbled on a return catch, which lobbed the ball in the air towards mid-off. Mazvitorera displayed great anticipation, sprinted from his position, and executed a full-length diving grab inches from the turf. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Cricket.

Shelton Mazvitorera Pulls Off Screamer

Shelton Mazvitorera's clinical anticipation at work as he pulls off a screamer 👌 #U19WorldCup broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/jKX6xmmOJQ pic.twitter.com/bmL5Th8Xlw — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)