Trailing the three-match series 0-1, host Zimbabwe managed to stun visitors Sri Lanka in the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 by eight wickets and draw level 1-1. Brad Evans and skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front, taking three wickets each, which saw Sri Lanka collapse to their second-lowest T20I total (80). In reply, Zimbabwe, too, had a topsy-turvy start, after Dushmantha Chameera claimed three quick wickets, before Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa scored unbeaten 20 and 21, helping the home side chase down 81 with five wickets in hand. Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by Five Wickets in ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025; Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans Help Hosts Level Three-Match Series 1–1.

Zimbabwe Stun Sri Lanka in ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025

