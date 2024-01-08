Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane missed out on his team's opening match against Bihar in Patna as he was injured. Mumbai won by an innings against the local side in Elite Group B clash. Following the match, Rahane thanked Bihar Cricket for their hospitality and admitted that their experience in the last four days will be with them for a lifetime. He also promised to explore Bihar and Patna next time they visit. Virat Kohli Funny Moments: Relive Star Indian Cricketer Enjoying His Time On Field During IND vs SA Test Series 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Bihar Cricket For Their Hospitality

First time we were in Bihar and we will never forget these 4-5 days spent here in our lifetime❤️ - Ajinka Rahane pic.twitter.com/GCA5DAjGBG — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) January 8, 2024

