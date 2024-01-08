Virat Kohli is always active and switched on in a cricket field as he loved to the take the game to the opposition when he is playing. But he also makes sure he has fun during the game and that it doesn't become monotonous and repetitive. The official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa Test Series, Star Sports has released a video collage where they have compiled a set of funny acts done by Virat Kohli on the field during the series. Fans loved it as they relived the moments and made it viral on social media. ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head, Pat Cummins Nominated for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Virat Kohli Funny Moments in IND vs SA Series

One minute of #ViratKohli being Virat Kohli on the pitch 😂 Always entertaining us with & without the bat 😍#Cricket #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eYRoiiKdj9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)