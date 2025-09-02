Irfan Pathan has been in the news recently for his various comments on Indian cricket. Now, in an old viral video that has resurfaced online, Pathan hinted at the reason behind his ouster from Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy, stating that his inability to set up a Hookah in people's rooms was a factor. In an interview with Sports Tak, Pathan stated how, despite performing well during the 2008 series against Australia, he got dropped from and when asked for the reason, the former all-rounder hinted about players setting up Hookah in rooms to find a place in the squad. Check out the old viral Irfan Pathan video below. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here's the Truth.

Irfan Pathan Opens Up On MS Dhoni

Ms dhoni used to select those players who set hukka for him, i denied and i got dropped - Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/tlbFPvYZNU — Popa 🇮🇳 (@rafalekohli) September 1, 2025

