Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here's the Truth

Did Irfan Pathan reveal that he was removed from the IPL 2025 commentary panel for criticising Rohit Sharma? The former India National Cricket Team all-rounder has been a regular face in IPL commentary panels over the years and his absence from IPL 2025 was a stark one, with a report in the Times of India claiming that he was not included due to having personal bias against some players. The report also mentioned sources who claimed that Irfan Pathan reportedly fell out with a couple of players years ago and the grudge allegedly led him to criticise them on air. However, Irfan Pathan himself has spoken about such allegations and also reacted to claims of being removed from IPL 2025's commentary panel for criticising Rohit Sharma. ‘Retirement Le Lu?’ Rohit Sharma’s Chat With Rishabh Pant on His ODI Future Surfaces After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph, Video Goes Viral.

After his retirement, Irfan Pathan has transitioned into a role of a broadcaster and commentator pretty seamlessly and he also launched his YouTube channel where he shared his analysis of matches and players' performances in IPL 2025. Irfan Pathan appeared in an exclusive interview with The Lallantop where he opened up on what working as a commentator and broadcaster means to him and also addressed the claims of him being dropped from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. Clips from his interview which he spoke about criticising Rohit Sharma for his form in Test cricket, went viral on social media. And several fans claimed in turn that Irfan Pathan revealed that it was his criticism of Rohit Sharma which caused him to be dropped from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. Take a look at such claims below. Irfan Pathan Opens Up on Rohit Sharma's Interview During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Sydney Test, Says ‘People Say We Supported…’ (Watch Video).

आपको याद होगा कि IPL 2025 में इरफ़ान पठान को कमेंट्री पैनल से बाहर कर दिया गया था, जिसके बाद कई सवाल उठे थे, अब लल्लनटॉप को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में इरफ़ान पठान ने इसका खुलासा किया है कि ऐसा क्यों हुआ? इरफ़ान पठान ने कहा कि "भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की आलोचना करने के कारण मुझे… pic.twitter.com/EeG9b7lPBv — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) August 14, 2025

सच्चाई सामने आ गई! ⚡️ इरफ़ान पठान ने खुलासा किया कि भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की आलोचना करने की वजह से उन्हें IPL 2025 की कमेंट्री से बाहर किया गया। बेबाक और सच बोलने वाले EX-क्रिकेटर को चुप कराने की कोशिश! क्रिकेट में भी अब डर का माहौल? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X8XCg02Mwt — Nunu (@Dreams_realites) August 14, 2025

Irfan Pathan confirms he was removed from commentary upon complaint from Rohit Sharma’s PR agency for calling Rohit a “burden” on the teampic.twitter.com/ZG0OS9Hdkj — Abhinav (@KohliArchives) August 14, 2025

Such claims of Irfan Pathan revealing that he was not included in IPL 2025 commentary panel because of criticising Rohit Sharma are totally false and there's no truth to it at all. In the interview, the anchor asked Irfan Pathan as to whose criticism caused him to be dropped from the IPL 2025 commentary panel and the former India all-rounder responded with a laugh and went on to clarify the same. However, what Irfan Pathan said to the anchor after answering his question on his IPL 2025 commentary snub is the truth. "Ab kisko criticise karne se ye bahar kardiya ye toh jitna aapko pata hai utna mujhe pata hai!" (Now your knowledge is as good as mine when it comes to the fact that whose criticism led me to be dropped from IPL 2025 commentary panel). You can watch the full interview here (45:31 minutes onwards).

Irfan Pathan, while speaking on the role of commentators and broadcasters, said, "I believe that the job of commentators is to tell the story beyond what is visible, what is happening, why it is happening, and why it is happening. If a player performs well, then praise him. If he cannot do so, then criticise him. The responsibility of the commentator is not for the player but towards the fans." Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis: Ex-India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Questions 'Double Standards', Says 'Are We Still Stuck in the Colonial Era?'.

Irfan Pathan Opens up on IPL 2025 Commentary Snub, Greg Chappell and More

He went on to address his criticism of Rohit Sharma and said," Rohit Sharma is an amazing white-ball player. However, his average in Test cricket that year was 6. So we said that if Rohit was not the captain, he would not have got a place in the playing XI." However, he went on to say that it was not his criticism but praise of Rohit Sharma during his interview in the Sydney Test, where the Hitman had dropped himself owing to poor form, that people thought was 'over the top.'

"When Rohit also came, he was our guest. It was presented as if we were supporting him. But it was I who said that he did not deserve a place in the playing XI (because of poor form) and that he should fight for it," he added. Irfan Pathan also went on to brush aside rumours of him having a rivalry with Hardik Pandya and said that it was not true. However, he did not clearly state if it was his criticism of Hardik Pandya which caused him to be not included in the IPL 2025 commentary panel.

