A man was arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets for the World Cup cricket semi-final between India and New Zealand to be played in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Akash Kothari. The accused has been charged with cheating and other offenses under sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Guidelines for Spectators Visiting Wankhede Stadium for Semi-Final Match on November 15 (Watch Video).

Man Held for Black Marketing Tickets of India-New Zealand WC Semi Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)