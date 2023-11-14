In preparation for the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, Mumbai Police has issued crucial guidelines for spectators. To streamline security checks, authorities urge fans to arrive early, with entry starting at 11:30 am for the 2 pm match. Spectators are advised against bringing bags, water bottles, coins, and various items to ensure a smooth process. Additionally, the police recommend public transport, as no parking is available nearby, and those taking local trains are encouraged to alight at Churchgate stations. Authorities seek fan cooperation to facilitate an efficient and secure experience at the stadium. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Police Issue Guidelines

Important guidelines for spectators visiting Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for Cricket World Cup, India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match on 15th November 2023.#INDvsNZ#ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/JInLsGHcpe — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 14, 2023

