Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers of the Indian cricket team met Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados ahead of their Test series against the West Indies. The BCCI took to social media to share a video of the Indian player coming up to shake hands and interact with the legendary cricketer. Coincidentally, this meeting took place right next to the Garfield Sobers Pavilion at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Team India face West Indies in a two-match Test series, the first of which gets underway at this same venue on July 12. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Other Team India Stars Play Beach Volleyball After Reaching Barbados Ahead of Series Against West Indies (Watch Video).

Team India Cricketers Meet Sir Garfield Sobers

In Barbados & in the company of greatness! 🫡 🫡#TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers 🙌 🙌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023

