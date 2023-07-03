India are set to play West Indies in a upcoming series in all three formats. For better preparation, they have already left for the Carribean to adjust to the changing conditions and time zones. Players have already reached Barbados and ahead of joining practice they engage in some fun beach volleyball session. Ishan Kishan takes over camera to record the Indian Cricketers competing in a different game. Rohit Sharma Goes Back to Beardless Look! Twitterati React After the Team India Captain Was Spotted in His Clean Shaved Avatar Ahead of Series Against West Indies.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Other Team India Stars Play Beach Volleyball

𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻! 📍 Ishan Kishan takes over the camera to shoot #TeamIndia's beach volleyball session in Barbados 🎥😎 How did Ishan - the cameraman - do behind the lens 🤔#WIvIND | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ZZ6SoL93dF — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2023

