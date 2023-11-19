Not the best of the batting performance from India, but they reached a competitive total on a difficult pitch in Ahmedabad after put in to bat first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Rohit Sharma gave them another great start since then it went downhill for India as they struggled to up the ante and then started losing wickets at regular interval. It became further difficult to bat with the ball getting old and with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India scrambled to a score of 240. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared two wickets each. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer in History of ODI Cricket World Cup, Overtakes Ricky Ponting During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)