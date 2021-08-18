Dawid Malan has been recalled to the England squad for the first time in three years, ahead of the third Test against India, which starts on August 25. Opener Dominic Sibley has been left out of the squad owing to poor performances. England Cricket announced their squad on Twitter.

Check England Cricket's tweet here:

Thoughts on our squad for the third Test against India? 🤔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8w2U1EVRXw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2021

