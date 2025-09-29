In an epic Asia Cup 2025 Final, India vs Pakistan produced a thriller, as Tilak Varma's T20I masterclass spearheaded a five-wicket victory for the Men in Blue, helping Suryakumar Yadav win the continental title for the ninth time overall, and third in the 20-over edition. Batting first, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman scored 57 and 47, taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark, after which the team collapsed from 113 to 146. Kuldeep Yadav, as usual, was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming a four-wicket haul. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing three wickets for 20 runs, before Varma took charge and found support from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33). Varma scored an unbeaten 69 off 53, laced with three fours and four sixes, to remain unbeaten and help India past the finish line in the final over. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Shines As India Beat Pakistan in Thriller To Lift Title (Watch Match Video Highlights).

India Clinch Asia Cup 2025 After Beating Pakistan in Final

