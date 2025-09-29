Suryakumar Yadav said that he wants to give his Asia Cup 2025 match fees from all seven matches to the Indian Army after the Men in Blue beat Pakistan to win the title in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The India National Cricket Team T20I captain might not have been in the best of form with the bat, but he led his side to the Asia Cup 2025 title. He announced this gesture at the IND vs PAK post-match press conference. "I personally want to give my match fees of all the games which I have played in this tournament to the Indian army." However, before making this announcement, Suryakumar Yadav also thought out loud about whether it would be controversial. "It's like a gesture. Pata nahi controversial ho sakta hai ki nahi. Controversial nahi hai, it's a good thing." (Don't know if it can be controversial. It is not controversial actually). Suryakumar Yadav Says India Were 'Denied' Asia Cup 2025 Trophy After Men in Blue Do Not Collect Award in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Says He Will Give His Asia Cup 2025 Match Fees to Indian Army

Dubai, UAE | "I want to give my match fees of all the games which I have played in this tournament to the Indian Army", says Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 captain, in the Post-Match Press Conference after winning the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mkkNUMPtbr — ANI (@ANI)

Watch Suryakumar Yadav Pledge His Asia Cup 2025 Match Fees for Indian Army

Surya Kumar Yadav – "I have decided to give my entire match fee from this Asia Cup to the Indian Army." - THIS GUY IS SO LOVEABLE ❤️!! pic.twitter.com/gCohqGzdKf — 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) September 28, 2025 href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1972411723610292699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 28, 2025

