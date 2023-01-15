Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and his side will bat first against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, January 15. Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik have been rested and Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar have been added to the playing XI. Sri Lanka, too have made two changes in the form of Ashen Bandara replacing Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay coming in place of Dunith Wellalage. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Injured Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Majority of 2023 After Tearing Three Knee Ligaments.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Toss Report:

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

