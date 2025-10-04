The India national cricket team have announced their decision to declare in the first innings of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. The call comes just ahead of the start of Day 3. At stumps, on Day 2, Team India had put 448/5, in reply to the 162 (all out) set by West Indies. Now, the Shubman Gill-led side has a 286-run lead and looks to be in cruise control of the first game of the two-match Test series. At the end of the second day, Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out) was on crease, with Washington Sundar (9*). Dhruv Jurel (125) and KL Rahul (100) had also scored centuries in the innings. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Dhruv Jurel Reveals Special Celebration After Maiden Test Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Fifty for Dad; Hundred for Indian Army’.

Team India Declares At 448/5

