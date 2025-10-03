Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper/batter, Dhruv Jurel, revealed the inspiration behind his celebrations after scoring a century and a half-century against the West Indies in the first Test.

Jurel performed a salute after reaching his fifty, dedicating it to his father. He celebrated his hundred landmark moment by holding the bat vertically and moving it to his left, leaving the spectators wondering what it actually meant. The dressing room stood on its feet and applauded Jurel for his sublime strokeplay.

Jurel expressed his admiration for the Indian Army, drawing inspiration from his father's experiences and sacrifices. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter reached 125 off 210 balls, an innings that combined grit and patience.

"My fifty celebration was for my father. The hundred celebration was for the Indian army because I have seen closely how hard they work. So I will always look to dedicate it to them because they deserve it," Dhruv Jurel told reporters.

The 24-year-old is the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to score his maiden Test ton against the Caribbean side, joining the special ranks of Vijay Manjrekar, Farokh Engineer, Ajay Ratra and Wriddhiman Saha.

Coming to the match, centuries from Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja helped India to secure a lead of 286 runs at stumps on day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the end of Day 2, India was 448/5 in 128 overs, with Jadeja (104)* and Washington Sundar (9)* unbeaten on the crease. Jadeja brought up his hundred in the 126th over, the third centurion for India in the innings after KL Rahul and Jurel. Jadjea celebrated his hundred with an aggressive sword style.

Brief Scores: India: 448/5 (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2/90) against WI: 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Mohammed Siraj 4/40). (ANI)

