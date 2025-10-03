India continue to dominate proceedings on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test 2025 at Ahmedabad. India started the day 41 short of West Indies' total of 162 as they finished at 121/2. At the end of Day 2, India have a lead of 286 runs after losing just three more wickets. KL Rahul looked good on Day 1 and he completed his century, living up on the hard work of Day 1. Shubman Gill threw his wicket in a flashy attempt of reverse sweep. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja didn't take that route as they stitched a massive partnership of 206 runs. Jurel and Jadeja both scored centuries although the former got dismissed towards the end. Roston Chase is the highest wicket taker among the West Indies bowlers till now as he scalped two wickets. India will look to achieve a lead of 500 runs and they will not look to bat twice in the game. Dhruv Jurel Scores His Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

That's Stumps on Day 2! 1⃣0⃣0⃣s from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja ✅#TeamIndia with a massive lead of 286 runs 💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/MNXdZceTab#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/cyPiBC6V4I — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2025

