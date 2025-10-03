Dhruv Jurel achieved one of the most memorable moments of his career as he scored his maiden century in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The 24-year-old was named first-choice wicketkeeper for the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series in the absence of an injured Rishabh Pant and he has grabbed the opportunity to make an impact with the bat in hand, big time. Dhruv Jurel got to his maiden Test century off 190 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and two sixes to get to the mark. Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India’s Fourth-Highest Six-Hitter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Dhruv Jurel Scores His Maiden Test Century

Dhruv Jurel had made his Test debut in an India vs England Test match in Rajkot in 2024 and had a highest score of 90 in the longest format before this innings. This was also a maiden international century for the wicketkeeper-batter. Dhruv Jurel came to bat at number five and showed remarkable temperament in his knock so far. The right-hander has made an impact in almost every opportunity he has received and this innings is sure to give him a lot of confidence for the remainder of the IND vs WI 2025 Test series and upcoming assignments in the future.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored a century, his first in India after nine long years, which set the platform for India to put up a solid performance with the bat in hand in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. West Indies captain Roston Chase had won the toss and chose to bat first but his decision was not complemented by his teammates with the visitors being bowled out for just 162 with Mohammed Siraj starring with a four-wicket haul (4/40).

